Kingston, Ont.-area conservation authority says spring flooding not likely

The Cataraqui Conservation Conservation Authority is taking the change in season as an opportunity to advise residents regarding the seasonal changes about to begin in the region.

While the upcoming forecasts call for warmer weather as well as for some rain, the conservation authority said it is not likely to lead to severe spring flooding.

With Monday marking the first day of spring, the authority adds that the snowpack melt process is already well on its way and that levels and flows on inland lakes and streams should rise in the coming weeks.

“Cataraqui Conservation is urging caution around all dams (inflow and outflow channels) and fast-flowing watercourses. Respect the hazards in these areas by obeying all warning signs, and keep away from booms, buoys, and barriers,” CRCA said in a news release.

The authority adds that residents should stay well back from the water’s edge above and below dams and hydroelectric stations, and that creek banks and lake shorelines may be slippery, increasing the chance of falling in.

Cataraqui Conservation said it does not measure ice thickness for advising the public about ice conditions for recreational activities.

“Ice conditions can vary considerably from one waterbody to the next and within a single water body.”