Kingston police arrest all suspects involved in bus shelter attack

Kingston police have made the final arrests concerning last week’s bus shelter swarming attack in the city’s west end.

Police had requested the public’s help in locating and identifying the suspects. Police say the information provided led to a quick turnaround in arresting the suspects.

“Police are once again grateful that members of our community worked so vigilantly and cohesively together to bring resolution to this unfortunate and violent incident,” Kingston Police said in a news release.

Charges in relation to the incident will be provided at a future date.