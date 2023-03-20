Child rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A child was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Calgary at around 8:30 Monday morning.

The nature of injuries was not provided. The age or gender of the child were also not provided.

The intersection of Royal Oak Drive NW and Royal Oak Terrace was blocked off by police as of 9 a.m.

Personal items — like a bag, clothing and shoes — were visible at the scene of the crash.

The area was closed off by police tape and pylons.

More to come…