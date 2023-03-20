Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Child rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in northwest Calgary

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 11:55 am
A child was struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Royal Oak Drive and Royal Oak Terrace on Monday, March 20, 2023. View image in full screen
A child was struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Royal Oak Drive and Royal Oak Terrace on Monday, March 20, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A child was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Calgary at around 8:30 Monday morning.

The nature of injuries was not provided. The age or gender of the child were also not provided.

The intersection of Royal Oak Drive NW and Royal Oak Terrace was blocked off by police as of 9 a.m.

Read more: Child seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary: police

Personal items — like a bag, clothing and shoes — were visible at the scene of the crash.

Trending Now

The area was closed off by police tape and pylons.

More to come… 

Advertisement
More on Canada
Calgary PolicePedestrian CollisionCalgary EMSCalgary CrashNorthwest CalgaryStruck By VehicleCalgary pedestrian crashChild hit by vehicleRoyal Oak Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers