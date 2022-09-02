Child seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary: police

A child was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Thursday night, according to police.

Police said the child was hit on Cornerbrook Gate N.E. but did not provide further details about the location of the scene or what happened. When asked what type of vehicle hit the child, police said it was a truck but did not say what kind.

Officers were called to the scene at 9:15 p.m. They said paramedics took the child to hospital and noted the driver remained at the scene.

Calgary EMS told Global News the child was considered to be in “potentially life-threatening condition.”