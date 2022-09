Send this page to someone via email

An infant was rushed to a Calgary hospital after falling from a second-storey window on Thursday.

Police told Global News they received a call at around 6 p.m. about a two-year-old falling out of a window in a home in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Cornerstone.

Police said the child was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.

More to come…