Weather

Frost coming to parts of Alberta — here’s what you need to harvest from your garden

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 20, 2024 9:12 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'What to harvest from your garden when frost is in the forecast'
What to harvest from your garden when frost is in the forecast
WATCH: With overnight frost expected across much of Alberta, Jesse Beyer explains which plants are susceptible to an overnight freeze and which can last for a few more weeks – Sep 20, 2022
As the last days of summer come to a close and fall arrives this weekend, so too do overnight lows cool enough to kill off some hard-earned garden bounties.

Environment Canada has issues frost advisories for parts of Alberta, including the regions surrounding Edmonton and Calgary.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

For many green thumbs, the risk of frost means covering their tomatoes at night. But sometimes, not even a blanket can protect your hard-earned bounty.

Here’s a basic list of what you should harvest when the temperatures dip to zero, and what can hold on for a couple more weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

What to pick and bring inside

Tomatoes, peppers, peas, corn and gourds can be damaged by a light frost. View image in full screen
Tomatoes, peppers, peas, corn and gourds can be damaged by a light frost.

Beans and peas: Ripe or not, beans and peas do not do well with frost. If you expect a hard frost overnight, harvest these and enjoy.

Corn: Mature corn will not do well with frost and should be harvested immediately. Immature cobs can be left on the stalk with hopes for another week of growth, but a good freeze will shorten their shelf life by three or four days.

Tomatoes and peppers: Ripe tomatoes or peppers should be harvested immediately. If you have unripened ones on the vine, and the forecast calls for temperatures right around 0 C, you can take a gamble. Try placing your plants along the south side of your home and covering them with a blanket. If the forecast calls for -2 C or colder, you are better off harvesting the unripened goods and letting them ripen inside.

Gourds: Mature gourds with a thick skin should be harvested immediately. Eat your cucumbers right away. Cure your pumpkins, squashes and zucchinis in a cold, dark room on a non-metal or non-concrete surface — this will make them last longer. Immature pumpkins or squashes will not ripen off the vine, so you’ll want to leave them out until their skins are quite hard. Hope for the best by covering them with a blanket on those cold nights and be careful to not crush the vine.

Trending Now

What to leave in the garden

Several vegetables can weather a light frost. View image in full screen
Several vegetables can weather a light frost.

Apples: Many types of apples can stay on the tree until the end of September (assuming we don’t see a significant late-September snowstorm). A light frost can actually make the fruit sweeter and more flavourful.

Root vegetables: Vegetables like beets, carrots, onions and potatoes can stay underground until the soil around them starts to freeze. A light frost would be no problem, but any kind of frost that would freeze the ground around them would damage the goods.

Lettuce and salad greens: A light frost will change the texture of these items, and they should be harvested to avoid freezing. But if we see a few more nice weeks, the base of the plant could still grow. If you’re optimistic, try cutting away the usable greens and holding out to see if you can get another growth before the end of the season.

Kale, cabbage and chard: These hearty vegetables do well under a light frost. Their colours can become more vibrant and their taste more robust. But no garden plant will survive a deep freeze. If you think temperatures will drop significantly below 0 C overnight, your best bet would be to harvest them and bring them inside.

