Lifestyle

New Manitoba camping reservation system launches March 27

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 9:36 am
Manitoba is launching its new campsite reservation system. View image in full screen
Manitoba is launching its new campsite reservation system. Global News / File
There’s still plenty of snow on the ground, but the province is encouraging Manitobans to plan ahead for warmer weather with the launch of its new camping reservation system March 27.

The existing system, at manitobaparks.com, will remain in effect until Friday, but prospective campers should be warned that their account information won’t be transferred over to the new system, so they’ll need to sign up with a fresh account beginning on launch day.

You’ll be able to start booking actual reservations in early April, beginning with cabins, yurts, and group use areas April 3. Campsite reservations will begin April 5 for all parks in the western and northern regions.

Read more: Province launching new campground booking service in hopes of smoother reservations

If you want to camp at Birds Hill or Winnipeg Beach, you’ll need to wait until April 11, with campsite reservations opening for the south Whiteshell a day later and a number of others on April 13-14.

Due to ongoing flood-related repairs, some campsites, including Otter Falls Campground, Tulabi Falls walk-in backcountry sites at Nopiming Provincial Park, and Birch Point Provincial Park Campground, have opening dates that have yet to be determined.

Full details on which sites can be booked and when are available on the Manitoba Parks website.

Manitoba announces improvements to online campground booking

 

