Province launching new campground booking service in hopes of smoother reservations

Send this page to someone via email

The province is hoping to put an end to what’s become a spring tradition in Manitoba: difficulty booking a campsite.

Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced Friday a new parks reservation service will be launched in time for this camping season.

READ MORE: Campers left frustrated despite changes to Manitoba’s online booking system

Last year, despite changes to the booking system, those making reservations say they still experienced major hiccups and told Global News they waited several hours.

But the province says this new system will allow for easier navigation and responsiveness that Manitobans will be able to rely on going forward.

A new account is required to access the updated parks reservation system and the site will be open for new account creations on March 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Every year, more than 100,000 reservations are made at 46 campgrounds with 28 different provincial parks.

Reservations will be on a staggered basis and take place between April 3-14:

April 3 – All cabins, yurts and group use areas

April 5 – All Western and Northern region parks

April 11 – Birds Hill and Winnipeg Beach

April 12 – Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore, West Hawk Lake

April 13 – Nopiming and north Whiteshell

April 14 – All remaining locations