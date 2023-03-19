Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Craft fairs help Ukrainian newcomers in Winnipeg feel more at home

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 5:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Craft fairs help Ukrainian newcomers in Winnipeg feel more at home'
Craft fairs help Ukrainian newcomers in Winnipeg feel more at home
Ukrainians who have come to Canada as a result of their country's war with Russia are beginning to feel at home, and as Global's Teagan Rasche reports from Winnipeg, creativity has some role to play.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Colorful, meaningful homemade items for sale attracted hundreds of people to a Winnipeg church on Sunday.

The craft fair held at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral is much more than just a fair for Ukrainian newcomers in Winnipeg as it helps them to feel more at home in the city.

Ksenia Chyzhevska moved from Ukraine to Winnipeg with her two children seven months ago.

“It was a difficult time. New life, you know what I mean. New life for me, new place for me, new job.”

She is slowly settling into life in Canada even with her husband still in Ukraine and when she can embrace her culture and sell her own items, Winnipeg feels even more like home.

Read more: ‘We have to love each other’: Winnipeg Ukrainian community holding onto hope through faith, fellowship

Story continues below advertisement

“I make bracelets and shirts with Ukrainian prints. I think it is very beautiful and very interesting things.”

Chyzhevska initially came to Winnipeg because of the large Ukrainian community and she said it is a friendly city and that’s what she hopes to provide to other newcomers.

“The main idea of this market was to tell Ukrainian women, you are not alone. It’s very difficult to be here without your husband, with children. Ukrainian women are very strong and brave and I believe we will have a beautiful life here.”

This is the second fair the church has held for newcomers and it had grown from 20 to 31 vendors and it gives Ukrainians an opportunity to support their country from Canada.

Trending Now

“We are also raising money to support the Ukrainian military aid and also our youth are raising funds for Ukrainian humanitarian aid.” said Michelle Kowalchuk, Easter Market Organizer.

Chyzhevska said she hopes to organize a third market for summertime.

With files from Global’s Teagan Rasche

Click to play video: 'Ukrainian vendors showcase their creativity at Winnipeg Christmas market'
Ukrainian vendors showcase their creativity at Winnipeg Christmas market
UkraineManitobawinnipegUkrainian NewcomersCraft FairsHoly Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox CathedralSunday event
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers