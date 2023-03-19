Craft fairs help Ukrainian newcomers in Winnipeg feel more at home

Send this page to someone via email

Colorful, meaningful homemade items for sale attracted hundreds of people to a Winnipeg church on Sunday.

The craft fair held at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral is much more than just a fair for Ukrainian newcomers in Winnipeg as it helps them to feel more at home in the city.

Ksenia Chyzhevska moved from Ukraine to Winnipeg with her two children seven months ago.

“It was a difficult time. New life, you know what I mean. New life for me, new place for me, new job.”

She is slowly settling into life in Canada even with her husband still in Ukraine and when she can embrace her culture and sell her own items, Winnipeg feels even more like home.

“I make bracelets and shirts with Ukrainian prints. I think it is very beautiful and very interesting things.”

Chyzhevska initially came to Winnipeg because of the large Ukrainian community and she said it is a friendly city and that’s what she hopes to provide to other newcomers.

“The main idea of this market was to tell Ukrainian women, you are not alone. It’s very difficult to be here without your husband, with children. Ukrainian women are very strong and brave and I believe we will have a beautiful life here.”

This is the second fair the church has held for newcomers and it had grown from 20 to 31 vendors and it gives Ukrainians an opportunity to support their country from Canada.

“We are also raising money to support the Ukrainian military aid and also our youth are raising funds for Ukrainian humanitarian aid.” said Michelle Kowalchuk, Easter Market Organizer.

Chyzhevska said she hopes to organize a third market for summertime.

–With files from Global’s Teagan Rasche