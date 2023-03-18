Menu

Canada

‘Dozens and dozens’ of unsolicited food orders bombard New Westminster, B.C. residents

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted March 18, 2023 4:48 pm
Residents said they are fed up with the deliveries arriving at all hours of the day.
Residents said they are fed up with the deliveries arriving at all hours of the day. Global News
A strange situation is unfolding New Westminster’s Victoria Hill neighbourhood as residents said they have received dozens, maybe hundreds, of unsolicited Uber Eats food orders.

The orders range from bottles of water to a doughnut or even a single bowl of gravy — which is all paid for.

“It’s like this insane barrage of deliveries,”  Jennifer Hughes said, an affected resident. “Every 30 minutes the bags would just show up.”

There are no names listed on the orders and no specific units or addresses are attached to the order outside of a generic address for multiple townhouse complexes, which has been happening for weeks, the residents said.

“We are all at a loss of what to do…it is very wasteful and, seemingly, there is no stopping,” Hughes said.

“(Thursday) alone there were dozens and dozens of deliveries in the entire neighbourhood. All piling up in front of doors and condo buildings.“

Hughes said she reached out to others in the neighbourhood through a community Facebook group where dozens of other residents said they were experiencing the deliveries as well.

“There was a lineup down the street in front of our house of delivery drivers,” Geoff McLennan told Global News on Saturday.

“They were all laughing to each other and one driver said there were ‘thousands of orders that spiked’ over the recent weeks to the neighbourhood. They didn’t know what was going on either.”

The residents said they have contacted New Westminster police but, according to the residents, police said they are not able to address the issue.

Uber Eats confirmed the residents’ stories, and an official said they have banned numerous accounts placing the orders.

“The reports of unsolicited deliveries are concerning,” an Uber spokesperson said.

“We will not hesitate to take additional action if the unsolicited orders continue. Uber has a dedicated public safety team that is standing by to work with police.”

Global News has reached out to New Westminister police for comment.

