Crime

Pedestrian struck and killed by semi in New Westminster, B.C.: police

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 3:10 pm
New Westminster Police View image in full screen
New Westminster police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash. Global News
New Westminster police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Columbia Street on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of East Columbia at about 12:30 p.m. for an unresponsive pedestrian that had been struck by the driver of a semi-truck.

Contributing factors of the crash are still being investigated, police said.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, as well as NWPD Major Crime Unit and Victim Assistance Unit, all attended the scene.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call New Westminster police.

