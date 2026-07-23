Ontario golf club employee dies following propane tank explosion

A man has died after a propane tank exploded at a cottage at a golf resort located just south of Peterborough, Ontario Provincial Police said.
Peterborough County OPP said it responded to Bellemere Winds Golf Resort on Villiers Line around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Local fire and EMS also responded.
A 63-year-old man from nearby Warkworth, Ont., was transported from the scene by ambulance before being airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries. OPP confirmed the man died early Thursday morning.
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In a statement posted to social media, the senior executive team at Great Blue Resorts said the victim was a staff member at Bellmere Winds Golf Resort.
No other injuries were reported, officials said.
“The safety and well-being of our guests, owners, team members and contractors remain our highest priority,” the executive team said. “We are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities as they investigate the incident.”
The investigation is ongoing and is being led by OPP in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal, Technical Standards and Safety Authority, the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
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