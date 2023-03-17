Jury selection underway for murder trial in death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen

Jury selection began Friday in the high-profile trial of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old Metro Vancouver girl more than five years ago.
Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen.
Shen was reported missing on July 18, 2017, and was last seen alive on security video recorded by a Burnaby business.
Her body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park about seven hours later, devastating her family and shocking the community.
Trial of accused killer of Marrisa Shen delayed for fifth time
Ali, a Syrian refugee with no prior criminal record, was charged nearly 14 months later.
The legal process has seen numerous delays, with Ali’s trial originally scheduled to start in September, 2020.
The trial is now expected to start on April 3, and run until the end of June.
