Crime

Jury selection underway for murder trial in death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 7:13 pm
A trial date has been set in the murder of Burnaby 13-year-old Marrisa Shen. View image in full screen
A trial date has been set in the murder of Burnaby 13-year-old Marrisa Shen. Global News
Jury selection began Friday in the high-profile trial of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old Metro Vancouver girl more than five years ago.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen.

Read more: Trial postponed again for man accused of killing of B.C. teen Marrisa Shen

Shen was reported missing on July 18, 2017, and was last seen alive on security video recorded by a Burnaby business.

Her body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park about seven hours later, devastating her family and shocking the community.

Click to play video: 'Trial of accused killer of Marrisa Shen delayed for fifth time'
Trial of accused killer of Marrisa Shen delayed for fifth time

Ali, a Syrian refugee with no prior criminal record, was charged nearly 14 months later.

Read more: City of Burnaby installs security cameras at Central Park

The legal process has seen numerous delays, with Ali’s trial originally scheduled to start in September, 2020.

The trial is now expected to start on April 3, and run until the end of June.

