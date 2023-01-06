Trial postponed again for man accused of killing of B.C. teen Marissa Shen

Send this page to someone via email

The trial date for the man accused of killing a 13-year-old Burnaby girl more than five years ago has been postponed once again.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of Marrisa Shen, whose body was found in Central Park in July that year.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday he will not appear before a jury on Jan. 16, as scheduled, as pre-trial applications are ongoing.

“A new date for jury selection and trial has not yet been determined,” wrote communications counsel Dan McLaughlin by email.

Shen’s murder shattered her family, friends and community, and left some questioning the safety of their neighbourhood near Central Park.

The teen was last seen entering an apartment about a block from the park at 6 p.m. on July 18, 2017. Her body was found in the park about seven hours later.

Ali of Burnaby — a Syrian refugee with no previous criminal record — was charged nearly 14 months later. A controversial “DNA dragnet” technique was used to indicate a suspect of Middle Eastern descent, and DNA samples were taken from several men in the Lower Mainland.

Ali’s previous court appearances have drawn crowds of supporters and protesters, which at times have become heated.

His trial was set to begin in September 2020 and postponed to September 2021 after jury selection was cancelled. A third trial date was set in January 2022 to accommodate pre-trial applications, but due to the volume of applications, jury selection was rescheduled to begin in September.

Another postponement had the trial date set for Jan. 16.