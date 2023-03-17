Menu

Crime

More Waterloo police cruisers damaged as suspect flees traffic stop in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 1:23 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
For the second time this week, Waterloo regional police are reporting that a pair of cruisers were damaged during a traffic stop in Kitchener.

On Friday, police said officers are still on the hunt for the man behind the wheel of a Ford Focus that struck the cruisers on Thursday afternoon in Kitchener.

Read more: Waterloo police say 2 cruisers damaged during arrest of wanted Kitchener man

According to police, members of their direct action response team (DART) were trying to pull the Ford Focus over shortly after 3 p.m. near Kinzie and Thaler avenues.

They say the suspect rammed two cruisers with his vehicle before making his getaway on Thaler Avenue.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

DART was also involved on Tuesday when other cruisers were rammed at around 6 p.m. near Stirling Avenue and Highland Road.

Read more: Cruiser struck by vehicle as man attempts to evade police in Cambridge

In that case, the man took off running but police chased him. He was wanted on warrants both in and out of Waterloo Region.

Police say the 27-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a host of charges in connection with the incident, including flight from police and dangerous driving.

They are still on the hunt for the man involved in Thursday’s incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKinzie Avenue KitchenerStirling Avenue KitchenerThaler Avenue KitchenerWaterloo police cruiser damaged
