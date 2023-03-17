More Waterloo police cruisers damaged as suspect flees traffic stop in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, Waterloo regional police are reporting that a pair of cruisers were damaged during a traffic stop in Kitchener.

On Friday, police said officers are still on the hunt for the man behind the wheel of a Ford Focus that struck the cruisers on Thursday afternoon in Kitchener.

According to police, members of their direct action response team (DART) were trying to pull the Ford Focus over shortly after 3 p.m. near Kinzie and Thaler avenues.

They say the suspect rammed two cruisers with his vehicle before making his getaway on Thaler Avenue.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

DART was also involved on Tuesday when other cruisers were rammed at around 6 p.m. near Stirling Avenue and Highland Road.

In that case, the man took off running but police chased him. He was wanted on warrants both in and out of Waterloo Region.

Police say the 27-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a host of charges in connection with the incident, including flight from police and dangerous driving.

They are still on the hunt for the man involved in Thursday’s incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.