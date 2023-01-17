Cruiser struck by vehicle as man attempts to evade police in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a cruiser was damaged after an officer spotted a stolen vehicle in Cambridge on Monday morning.

Police say the stolen Hyundai was initially seen on Ballantyne Avenue just before 9 a.m., but sped away as soon as it spotted the police.

The officers tracked the missing automobile down a short time later on Chalmers Street South but it again took off, driving right through a stop sign without stopping, according to police.

They say it was then found on Franklin Boulevard but the driver jumped a median before it struck a cruiser that was trying to box it in and it once again fled the scene.

The officers did not pursue the vehicle out of concern for public safety but were able to track it down a short time later and arrest the driver.

A 21-year-old man from Cambridge is facing numerous charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, failing to comply with a release order, possessing of stolen property under $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, disobeying a stop sign, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.