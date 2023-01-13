Police seek public’s help in finding wanted man from Cambridge, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Justin Nielsen who is wanted on a long list of charges connected to two investigations.

They say the Cambridge man also uses the aliases Justin Bowering or ‘Billy.’

Last April, police were looking into a number of assaults that occurred in Cambridge, Ont., including one that landed a man in hospital for medical treatment.

Police say the victim knew his attacker and that after police investigated, a warrant was issued for Nielsen’s arrest.

Months later, on Nov. 21 at around 5 p.m., police say they received a call about a stolen vehicle on Chalmers Street South.

The vehicle had been left running in the driveway when it went missing, according to police, who say the victim’s cellphone and wallet were also inside when the vehicle was stolen.

Within hours, the thief was using the victim’s bank cards to buy items in Aberfoyle and Guelph. The missing vehicle was recovered a day later in Guelph.

Police say Nielsen is wanted on a lengthy list of charges including assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, mischief, assault, sex assault, use of a stolen credit card and uttering threats.

They say his whereabouts are unknown and are hoping for tips from the public to help locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.