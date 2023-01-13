Gun and ammunition found outside school in Cambridge

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A gun was found outside a school in Cambridge on Thursday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say police were called to Preston High School on Rose Street after the gun was found outside the school.

According to police, the gun was found in a bag with ammunition.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.