Crime

Gun and ammunition found outside school in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 2:04 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A gun was found outside a school in Cambridge on Thursday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say police were called to Preston High School on Rose Street after the gun was found outside the school.

According to police, the gun was found in a bag with ammunition.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

