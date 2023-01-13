Gun and ammunition found outside school in Cambridge

A gun was found outside a school in Cambridge on Thursday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say police were called to Preston High School on Rose Street after the gun was found outside the school.
Trending Now
Read more: Thieves damage 4 Range Rovers during attempted theft in Waterloo, police say
Read next: Here are North America’s most punctual airlines. No Canadian carriers made the list
According to police, the gun was found in a bag with ammunition.
Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments