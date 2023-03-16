Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police say 2 cruisers damaged during arrest of wanted Kitchener man

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 12:45 pm
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police have apprehended a Kitchener man who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Members of the direct action response team (DART) tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Highland Road East and Stirling Avenue South around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver attempted to flee in the vehicle, striking two police cruisers in the process.

They say the driver got out and engaged in a foot chase with police.

He was eventually arrested a short distance away.

Read more: Cruiser struck by vehicle as man attempts to evade police in Cambridge

As a result of the investigation, and on the strength of two Waterloo police warrants and one from another jurisdiction, a 27-year-old is facing a number of charges, including dangerous driving, flight from police and failing to comply with a release order.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s traffic unit are continuing to investigate the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerTraffic StopWantedOutstanding WarrantPolice CruisersDirect Action Response Team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers