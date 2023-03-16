Waterloo police say 2 cruisers damaged during arrest of wanted Kitchener man

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have apprehended a Kitchener man who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Members of the direct action response team (DART) tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Highland Road East and Stirling Avenue South around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver attempted to flee in the vehicle, striking two police cruisers in the process.

They say the driver got out and engaged in a foot chase with police.

He was eventually arrested a short distance away.

As a result of the investigation, and on the strength of two Waterloo police warrants and one from another jurisdiction, a 27-year-old is facing a number of charges, including dangerous driving, flight from police and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s traffic unit are continuing to investigate the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.