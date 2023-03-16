Woman in life-threatening condition after alleged hit and run in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in serious, life-threatening condition after being hit by a truck on International Avenue in southeast Calgary on Thursday morning.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson confirmed officers responded to the collision — which happened at the intersection of 17 Avenue S.E. and 28 Street S.E. — at approximately 9:25 a.m.

The woman, who is in her early 40s, was struck by a truck while crossing the street at a marked crosswalk.

An EMS spokesperson told QR Calgary the woman was struck by a pickup truck.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, according to CPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come…