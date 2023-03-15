Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 15, 2023 6:58 pm
A woman is in serious but stable condition after being hit by a car in southeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A woman is in serious but stable condition after being hit by a car in southeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is in serious but stable condition after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the incident happened near the intersection of 52 Street and Mahogany Street S.E. Two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.

Read more: Truck flips after hitting parked vehicle, shutting down Deerfoot Trail

The woman, who EMS said is in her 70s, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition with lower body injuries.

Occupants of the vehicles were not injured.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Transit is celebrating transit, CTrain and shuttle drivers ahead of ‘Thank Your Driver Day’'
Calgary Transit is celebrating transit, CTrain and shuttle drivers ahead of ‘Thank Your Driver Day’
CalgaryCalgary TrafficEMSCalgary EMSCalgary collisionCalgary pedestrian collisionCalgary serious collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers