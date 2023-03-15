Woman in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in serious but stable condition after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the incident happened near the intersection of 52 Street and Mahogany Street S.E. Two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.

The woman, who EMS said is in her 70s, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition with lower body injuries.

Occupants of the vehicles were not injured.