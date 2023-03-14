Truck flips after hitting parked vehicle, shutting down Deerfoot Trail

Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail was shut down near the city’s international airport Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary police told Global News northbound lanes of Deerfoot were shut down near Airport Trail following a collision just before 5 p.m.
Police said a truck ran into a vehicle that was parked at the side of the highway. The truck flipped as a result of the collision, police said, and the truck was carrying multiple people.
One person was trapped in the truck and was extricated. That person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Northbound traffic appeared to be backed up past 16 Avenue N.E.
Emergency crews line Deerfoot Trail reminding motorists to slow down and move over
