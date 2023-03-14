Truck flips after hitting parked vehicle, shutting down Deerfoot Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail was shut down near the city’s international airport Tuesday afternoon.

Calgary police told Global News northbound lanes of Deerfoot were shut down near Airport Trail following a collision just before 5 p.m.

Read more: Family issues plea for driver to come forward after fatal Deerfoot Trail hit and run

UPDATE: Traffic incident on NB Deerfoot Tr and Airport Tr NE, blocking multiple lanes. Delays in the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/mvzeegIgee — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 14, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a truck ran into a vehicle that was parked at the side of the highway. The truck flipped as a result of the collision, police said, and the truck was carrying multiple people.

One person was trapped in the truck and was extricated. That person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Northbound traffic appeared to be backed up past 16 Avenue N.E.