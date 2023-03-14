Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Truck flips after hitting parked vehicle, shutting down Deerfoot Trail

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 7:59 pm
Emergency responders are on the scene of a collision on Calgary's Deerfoot Trail on March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency responders are on the scene of a collision on Calgary's Deerfoot Trail on March 14, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail was shut down near the city’s international airport Tuesday afternoon.

Calgary police told Global News northbound lanes of Deerfoot were shut down near Airport Trail following a collision just before 5 p.m.

Read more: Family issues plea for driver to come forward after fatal Deerfoot Trail hit and run

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a truck ran into a vehicle that was parked at the side of the highway. The truck flipped as a result of the collision, police said, and the truck was carrying multiple people.

Trending Now

One person was trapped in the truck and was extricated. That person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Northbound traffic appeared to be backed up past 16 Avenue N.E.

Click to play video: 'Emergency crews line Deerfoot Trail reminding motorists to slow down and move over'
Emergency crews line Deerfoot Trail reminding motorists to slow down and move over
Calgary Police ServiceCollisionCalgary PoliceCalgaryDeerfoot TrailCalgary collisionDeerfoot Trail Collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers