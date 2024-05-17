Metal debris crashes through windshield, misses occupants in truck near Burlington: OPP

A piece of debris “kicked up” by a vehicle on Highway 403 near Burlington crashed through a truck and narrowly missed two people, say OPP.
Investigators say the close call happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday near King Road and involved a metal piece smashing through the windshield of a pickup.
OPP Const. Rob Tihor said the fragment missed the driver and a passenger, landing in the truck’s back seat.
He said the source of the fragment is “unclear.”
“It doesn’t look like it’s something that freshly broke off of a vehicle. So we’re guessing that it came from an insecure load,” Tihor said.
“It’s very important for commercial motor vehicles that are out there, that they’re making sure that loads are secured and nothing’s going to come off and land on the roadway.”
An investigation is ongoing.
- Message found in bottle in New Brunswick begs finder to ‘let me out’
- ‘We’re rich’: Couple now millionaires after playing same lotto numbers for 38 years
- Heading out for the May long weekend? Here’s what to expect for gas prices
- Trudeau calls New Brunswick’s Conservative government a ‘disgrace’ on women’s rights
Comments