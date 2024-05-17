Metal debris crashes through windshield, misses occupants in truck near Burlington: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A piece of debris “kicked up” by a vehicle on Highway 403 near Burlington crashed through a truck and narrowly missed two people, say OPP.

Investigators say the close call happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday near King Road and involved a metal piece smashing through the windshield of a pickup.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

OPP Const. Rob Tihor said the fragment missed the driver and a passenger, landing in the truck’s back seat.

He said the source of the fragment is “unclear.”

“It doesn’t look like it’s something that freshly broke off of a vehicle. So we’re guessing that it came from an insecure load,” Tihor said.

“It’s very important for commercial motor vehicles that are out there, that they’re making sure that loads are secured and nothing’s going to come off and land on the roadway.”

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.