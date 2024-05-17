Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Metal debris crashes through windshield, misses occupants in truck near Burlington: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 11:40 am
1 min read
OPP say a piece of highway debris kicked up from a vehicle travelling on Highway 403 at King Road near Burlington, Ont. crashed through a windshield of truck during the morning commute on May 17, 2024. View image in full screen
OPP say a piece of highway debris kicked up from a vehicle travelling on Highway 403 at King Road near Burlington, Ont. crashed through a windshield of truck during the morning commute on May 17, 2024. @OPP_HSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A piece of debris “kicked up” by a vehicle on Highway 403 near Burlington crashed through a truck and narrowly missed two people, say OPP.

Investigators say the close call happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday near King Road and involved a metal piece smashing through the windshield of a pickup.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

OPP Const. Rob Tihor said the fragment missed the driver and a passenger, landing in the truck’s back seat.

He said the source of the fragment is “unclear.”

“It doesn’t look like it’s something that freshly broke off of a vehicle. So we’re guessing that it came from an insecure load,” Tihor said.

Trending Now

“It’s very important for commercial motor vehicles that are out there, that they’re making sure that loads are secured and nothing’s going to come off and land on the roadway.”

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.

More on Canada

Sponsored content

AdChoices