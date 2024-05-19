Menu

Share

Crime

Driver crashes into firetruck in Hamilton, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 19, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
OPP officers say the crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. An OPP logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
OPP officers say the crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. An OPP logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 29-year-old man from Brampton is facing impaired driving charges after crashing into a firetruck in Hamilton late Saturday night.

Ontario Provincial Police’s highway patrol said the collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Highway 403 eastbound in Hamilton.

The driver struck a firetruck that was protecting the scene of another collision.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was heading eastbound on Highway 403.
The driver, a 29-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was heading eastbound on Highway 403. OPP / Handout
No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old man is now facing impaired driving charges, OPP officers said.

