Driver crashes into firetruck in Hamilton, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges

A 29-year-old man from Brampton is facing impaired driving charges after crashing into a firetruck in Hamilton late Saturday night.
Ontario Provincial Police’s highway patrol said the collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Highway 403 eastbound in Hamilton.
The driver struck a firetruck that was protecting the scene of another collision.
No injuries were reported.
The 29-year-old man is now facing impaired driving charges, OPP officers said.
