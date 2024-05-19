Driver crashes into firetruck in Hamilton, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges

See more sharing options

A 29-year-old man from Brampton is facing impaired driving charges after crashing into a firetruck in Hamilton late Saturday night.

Ontario Provincial Police’s highway patrol said the collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Highway 403 eastbound in Hamilton.

The driver struck a firetruck that was protecting the scene of another collision.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was heading eastbound on Highway 403. OPP / Handout

No injuries were reported.

The 29-year-old man is now facing impaired driving charges, OPP officers said.