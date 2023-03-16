Manitoba government highlights funding for seniors programs

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government announced nearly $4.5 million in new and old funding for several seniors programs Thursday.

Seniors and Long-term Care Minister Scott Johnston says the money is part of the government’s overall seniors strategy — a plan announced last month to increase funding for some programs that provide health and social support for seniors.

“Our government is committed to moving the seniors strategy forward quickly to ensure older adults can age in their homes and communities as long as they choose, with convenient access to services that meet their needs and comprehensive supports that enhance their quality of life,” he said in a release.

The Manitoba Association of Senior Communities (MASC), which the province notes will see $300,000 in ongoing funding starting in 2023-24, will receive $25,000 in 2022-23 to support three additional age-friendly hubs.

The MASC will also be used to administer an additional $90,000 in funding for roughly 70 organizations and over 100 resource coordinators across Manitoba. The money will be used to support professional development for approximately, the province said.

Support Services to Seniors, an organization that works to let seniors remain independent is set to receive a $2.9-million increase in funding, Johnston said.

The province said regional health authorities will see an extra $500,000 to help seniors navigate services that best meet their needs.

Meanwhile, A & O: Support Services for Older Adults Inc., is receiving $70,000 in 2022-23 and $100,000 in ongoing funding in 2023-24 to help the program do home safety planning, community awareness and support victims of crime, the government said.

Lastly, Johnston said the province will spend $600,000 this fiscal year to pay for the production and distribution of 200,000 Emergency Response Information Kit (E.R.I.K.) packages. The kits are placed on a fridge door, providing health-care information for first responders.