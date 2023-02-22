Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Manitoba increases funding for seniors’ health and social programs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 5:05 pm
people walking View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is increasing funding for some programs that provide health and social support for seniors. Zack Power / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is increasing funding for some programs that provide health and social support for seniors.

The province is adding $12.6 million a year to a program that helps people co-ordinate and manage their home-care services.

Another $1.3 million will go to expand Manitoba’s palliative care, starting in the Southern health region.

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba will get $450,000 to expand a service that renovates the homes of low-income seniors so that they can continue living in their residences.

Read more: Winnipeg man says palliative home care failed his dying partner

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Other money will go to a program that helps reduce social isolation for LBGTQ seniors.

Trending Now

Scott Johnston, the minister for seniors and long-term care, says there will be more funding announced in the coming weeks as part of a broad seniors strategy that followed public consultations in recent months.

Story continues below advertisement

“The strategy encourages seniors to live healthy and productive lives in our community, making Manitoba an ideal place to age,” Johnston said Wednesday.

“We intend to improve the experience for every older Manitoban and those who care for them.”

Click to play video: '‘A humbling experience’: Manitoba nursing recruitment trip is underway in Philippines'
‘A humbling experience’: Manitoba nursing recruitment trip is underway in Philippines
ManitobawinnipegHealthEconomyFundingSocialSeniors' health
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers