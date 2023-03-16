Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from media over Quebec secret trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 12:22 pm
The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Friday, March 3, 2023. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Friday, March 3, 2023. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear an appeal from the media over a so-called secret trial involving a police informant held in Quebec.

The high court said Thursday it has agreed to hear the appeal brought by media organizations including Radio-Canada, La Presse, the Montreal Gazette and The Canadian Press, which had sought a partial or complete lifting of seals imposed on the case.

Read more: Quebec Court of Appeal says details of secret trial must remain hidden from public

In July, the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled it could not release any information, saying the right of informants to remain anonymous supercedes the principle of court proceedings being open to the public.

The original case involved an informant who was convicted of participating in a crime that he or she had revealed to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec media pen letter denouncing criminal trial held in secret, kept off court docket

The existence of the trial was first reported by La Presse and only became public because the informant appealed his or her conviction and because the Court of Appeal in March 2022 released a redacted decision that set aside the conviction and was highly critical of the secrecy surrounding the trial.

Trending Now

The case was not given a docket number, and its details were kept secret, including the nature of the crime and where it allegedly took place, the name of the judge involved and the names of the lawyers.

Click to play video: 'The New Reality: May 8'
The New Reality: May 8
Supreme Court Of CanadaQuebec Court of AppealSCOCQuebec mediaPolice InformantQuebec secret trialMedia appealSecret trial
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers