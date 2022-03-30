Menu

Canada

Quebec media pen letter denouncing criminal trial held in secret, kept off court docket

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 10:56 am
The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. View image in full screen
The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The heads of Quebec major newsrooms have penned an open letter denouncing a criminal trial involving a police informant held entirely in secret and kept off the official court docket.

The existence of the trial only became public because the police informant accused in the case appealed his or her conviction, and the appeals court issued a heavily redacted ruling critical of the lower court proceedings.

A letter signed by the newsroom leaders of the province’s major media outlets, including The Canadian Press and Global Montreal, stated their indignation and deep concern over the “shadow trial” revealed in a judgment rendered by the Quebec Court of Appeal, which was first published by La Presse.

Read more: Quebec justice minister seeks answers on criminal trial that occurred with ‘no trace’

The letter addressed to the chief justices of the Quebec court, Superior Court and Court of Appeal says it is unacceptable that a trial took place for which no official records were kept regarding the court that heard the case and the identities of the judge or lawyers involved.

Quebec’s newsrooms are calling for an in-depth review of court practices to ensure such a trial doesn’t occur again.

In a decision date Feb. 28, a three-member Court of Appeal panel wrote the trial was “contrary to the fundamental principles that govern our justice system.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
