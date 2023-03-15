Peterborough, Ont. police make arrest following reported robbery at residence

See more sharing options

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing charges after a reported robbery at a residence early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers around 1:15 a.m. responded to the incident.

They learned a suspect had gone to the victim’s residence where he threatened her with a knife, pinned her against a wall and took some items before leaving.

The victim, who was known to the suspect, did not require medical treatment, police said.

Officers attended the suspect’s residence and took him into custody.

The 37-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery.

Police say he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Wednesday, police said.