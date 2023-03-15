Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough, Ont. police make arrest following reported robbery at residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 4:20 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man following an investigation into a robbery early on March 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following an investigation into a robbery early on March 15, 2023. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing charges after a reported robbery at a residence early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers around 1:15 a.m. responded to the incident.

They learned a suspect had gone to the victim’s residence where he threatened her with a knife, pinned her against a wall and took some items before leaving.

Read more: Third youth arrested following robbery, attack on girl: Peterborough police

The victim, who was known to the suspect, did not require medical treatment, police said.

Officers attended the suspect’s residence and took him into custody.

The 37-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction.

Trending Now

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Wednesday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County-City Paramedics call for zero-tolerance approach for violence against paramedics'
Peterborough County-City Paramedics call for zero-tolerance approach for violence against paramedics
RobberyPeterborough Police ServicePeterboroughPeterborough PolicePeterborough crimePeterborough assaultrobbery at residence
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers