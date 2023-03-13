Third youth arrested following robbery, attack on girl: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A third youth has been arrested in connection with a street-level robbery last week in Peterborough, Ont.

Police arrested two youth following a robbery in the area of Braidwood Avenue and Monaghan Road on Thursday, March 9. Police say a 13-year-old girl reported being attacked by several girls and having her phone stolen.

At the time, police said the investigation was ongoing.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Saturday a 14-year-old (with a parent) attended the police station to turn themselves in to police.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 24.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.