Crime

Third youth arrested following robbery, attack on girl: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 2:00 pm
Peterborough police have made a third arrest following a street-level robbery of a girl on March 9, 2023.
Peterborough Police Service
A third youth has been arrested in connection with a street-level robbery last week in Peterborough, Ont.

Police arrested two youth following a robbery in the area of Braidwood Avenue and Monaghan Road on Thursday, March 9. Police say a 13-year-old girl reported being attacked by several girls and having her phone stolen.

At the time, police said the investigation was ongoing.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Saturday a 14-year-old (with a parent) attended the police station to turn themselves in to police.

Read more: Two youth face robbery charges after attacking girl: Peterborough police

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 24.

Trending Now

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

Ask a Lawyer: Youth and crime
RobberyPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePeterborough robberyTeen CrimeTeens Arrestedcellphone stolencellphone robberygirl robbed by teensgirl robbed of cellphoneteen girl turns self in
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

