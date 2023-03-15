Menu

Teachers, parents and students renew calls for road safety around Quebec school zones

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 12:40 pm
Students demonstrate outside Ecole Hebert for better road safety. View image in full screen
Students demonstrate outside Ecole Hebert for better road safety. Global News
Renewed calls for better road safety around Quebec schools rang through the province once again Wednesday morning.

Teachers, parents and young students chanting slogans and waving stop signs demonstrated outside schools across Quebec demanding the government do more to protect children on their way to school.

Read more: Girl’s hit-and-run death renews calls for safer roads and school zones across Quebec

“Elected officials need to know that we don’t always feel safe walking to school,” said parent Danielle Major while protesting with her children outside Hébert school in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.

“Our kids deserve better. Our kids should walk to school – it’s good for their health, it’s good for the environment (but) our pedestrian crossings, many are unsafe.”

Demonstrators are demanding road safety measures be a part of the upcoming provincial budget, to be tabled on March 21.

Calls for new safety measures sparked a growing movement following the death of seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee Mariia Legenkovska. She was fatally struck while walking to school with her siblings on the morning of Dec. 13, 2022.

7-year-old Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run laid to rest

The hit-and-run tragedy has since prompted the City of Montreal to implement more traffic-calming measures on local streets.

Municipal officials have also vowed the surroundings of 50 establishments frequented by children, including schools and daycare centres as well as two parks, will be made safer by the end of 2023.

Read more: Activists want Quebec to implement provincewide pedestrian safety strategy

The latest figures from Quebec’s automobile insurance board, the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), showed 39 pedestrians died on the province’s highways and roads in the first nine months of 2022.

That’s a rise of 14.7 per cent compared with the previous year.

The board’s full report for 2022 will be released in March.

Read more: Dozens of school zones in Montreal will be safer by end of year, mayor promises

In a previous statement to Global News, Louis-Julien Dufresne, a spokesperson for the transport ministry, said the government alongside the Quebec Automobile insurance board ( SAAQ), has been working with municipalities in the past year investing more than $100 million combined in road safety awareness and prevention campaigns.

“We will continue, with the municipalities, to do everything in our power to avoid accidents and save lives,” Dufresne said.

Quebec-wide protests call for safer streets, school zones
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

