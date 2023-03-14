Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Inked southern Alberta woman in the running for covergirl competition

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Blackfoot woman in the running for ‘Inked’ covergirl competition'
Blackfoot woman in the running for ‘Inked’ covergirl competition
A Fort Macleod woman is taking her love for body art to a new level. Jaclyn Kucey explains, she's in the running to be the first Blackfoot covergirl for an international magazine.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A matching family symbol was the start of the Maria Bishop’s love for ink.

“I got my first one when I was sixteen,” said Bishop.

Now 41 tattoos later, the single mother of three is hoping to show off her body art on the world stage for the cover of Inked Magazine.

“It’s a pretty cool magazine — you go into a tattoo shop and it’s there,” said Bishop.

Read more: Tattooed psychologists seen as more ‘confident, empathetic’: USask study

The annual spotlight competition gives contestants the chance to win a cover shoot and $25,000.

The public votes for their favorite model.

Story continues below advertisement

Now sitting in first place in her group, Bishop has the chance to be the first Blackfoot woman to win.

“We come from Standoff, (Alta.,) and it’s pretty rough, so to show the people from there that you can actually do things and get farther,” said Bishop.

Click to play video: 'Calgary woman hopes to become Inked magazine’s cover girl'
Calgary woman hopes to become Inked magazine’s cover girl

Throughout the competition, Bishop has seen a lot of support from neighbors in Fort Macleod.

Trending Now

“I’m proud that they’re helping support this because not everyone’s into tattoos either, but it’s pretty cool,” said Bishop.

The majority of her body art comes from southern Alberta, she expects a win could show off local artists to an international audience.

Bishop hopes to see southern Albertans show her their support by voting at cover.inkmag.com

Advertisement
More on Lifestyle
Tattoo ShopInked Magazine Covergirlcovergirl 2023covergirl tattoofort macleod tattoo modelink magazineinkmaglethbridge tattoo shoptattoo covergirltattoo model
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers