COVID-19: HKPR reports deaths in Kawartha Lakes, Cobourg; 6 new hospitalized cases in region

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported two new COVID-19-related deaths and 49 new lab-confirmed cases, including six new hospitalizations, over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday showed the following data covering March 5 to March 11 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 56 — down from 116 reported on March 7 and 91 reported on Feb. 28 — with 33 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 166 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — two more since the March 7 update. Deaths were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County (a death in Cobourg). Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 99 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Haliburton County and 57 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: There were six new hospitalizations since the March 7 update. There were no new intensive care admissions. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 505 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported seven inpatients with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday.

The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.

Cumulative cases: 857 lab-confirmed cases so far in 2023. There were 7,815 cases in 2022 and there have been 12,980 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 542 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 82 lab-confirmed cases so far this year.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New COVID-19 outbreaks declared since March 7:

Streamway Villa long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared March 13

Other active outbreaks:

Adelaide Place retirement home in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Feb. 24.

Outbreaks declared over since March 7:

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay — After a facility-wide outbreak was declared on Feb. 21, it was revised and limited to the CCP1 unit as of March 1. The CPP1 outbreak was declared over on March 12.

in Lindsay — After a facility-wide outbreak was declared on Feb. 21, it was revised and limited to the CCP1 unit as of March 1. The CPP1 outbreak was declared over on March 12. Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton: Declared March 7 and lifted on March 13.

retirement home in Haliburton: Declared March 7 and lifted on March 13. Community Living Trent Highlands group home in Haliburton: Declared March 8 and lifted on March 13.

group home in Haliburton: Declared March 8 and lifted on March 13. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 23 and lifted on March 9.

Vaccination

The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

