Health

COVID-19: Facility-wide outbreak declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 4:50 pm
A facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont. View image in full screen
A facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont. Ross Memorial Hospital
Stricter visitation policies are in effect after a facility-wide outbreak was declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., earlier this week.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared the major outbreak on Feb. 21 which was after the release of their weekly regional case update.

An initial outbreak on the hospital’s medical north unit was declared on Feb. 10. The hospital as of Friday noontime reported 23 inpatients with COVID-19.

The hospital has implemented the following visitor policy as a result of the facility-wide outbreak. Visitation is daily 9 a.m. to 8 a.m. Visitors — with a masking policy in place — must enter through the main entrance and will only be permitted into the hospital to see patients in the following scenarios:

  • Patients who are near end of life (within weeks).
  • Patients who are under 18 years of age (supported by parents or legal guardian)
  • Patients requiring a support person when receiving a life-altering diagnosis, experiencing a mental health crisis, or they are developmentally or intellectually delayed
  • Patients requiring a support person to safely attend their appointment, such as due to dementia, significant developmental or intellectual delay, the inability to effectively communicate, mobility issues that cannot be supported by the health-care team, etc.
  • Patients giving birth at the hospital (supported by birthing partner).
The hospital will provide masks upon entry.  If a medical condition prevents someone from wearing a mask, the hospital asks that you arrange an alternative with their care team.

Visitors must pass COVID-19 and Influenza symptom screening upon entry, sanitize their hands, and wear a medical-grade mask provided by the hospital. Visitors are not to eat or drink while inside RMH, including in patient rooms.

“RMH strongly encourages eligible community members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to help ensure the safest possible environment for everyone,” the hospital states.

The hospital continues to offer Virtual Visits (video calls) to support patients and loved ones staying connected. For more information, visit the hospital’s website.

COVID-19COVIDKawartha LakeslindsayCOVID-19 OutbreakHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitRoss Memorial HospitalLindsay Hospital
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

