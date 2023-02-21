SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Northumberland County, 2 new hospitalizations as active cases dip

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 apathy: vaccination rates slowing three years into pandemic'
COVID-19 apathy: vaccination rates slowing three years into pandemic
WATCH: Peterborough Public Health has noticed a massive decrease in the number of residents getting COVID-19 booster doses over the last six months. The health unit is cautioning the public over complacency as we near the three-year mark of the pandemic – Feb 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports a new COVID-related death, and 70 new lab-confirmed cases including two new hospitalizations over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday reported the following data covering Feb. 12-18 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

Read more: Kids COVID-19 vaccination ‘complex’ decision for parents, study shows

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

Active lab-confirmed cases: 79 — down from 87 reported on Feb. 14 and 61 reported on Feb. 7. Among the 79 active lab-confirmed cases, 48 are in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 30 are in Northumberland County and one is in Haliburton County.

(Note: The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.)

Story continues below advertisement

Deaths: 161 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — one more death since the Feb. 14 update with a death reported in Port Hope in Northumberland County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 96 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Haliburton County and 55 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: There were two new hospitalizations since the Feb. 14 update. There has been no new intensive care admission since the Jan. 31 update. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 486 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 13 inpatients with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday.

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.)

Cumulative cases: 564 so far in 2023. There were 7,815 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 12,685 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 332 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 65 lab-confirmed cases so far this year.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New COVID-19 outbreaks declared since Feb. 14:

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
  • Lakeland Village retirement home in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 19

Other active outbreaks:

  • Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay — declared Feb. 10 on the medical north unit.
  • Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay (Units 9A/4C and 1D) — outbreaks declared on Feb. 6. Ontario’s database for cases at provincial jails reported 17 active cases among inmates as of Feb. 14 (most recent available data).

Outbreaks declared over since the Feb. 14 update:

  • Regency Manor long-term care home in Lindsay — declared on Feb. 10 and lifted on Feb. 19
  • Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay (Unit 6E): Declared on Feb. 6 and lifted on Feb. 17.
  • County Estates Retirement Home in Lindsay — Facility-wide outbreak declared on Jan. 31 and lifted on Feb. 16.
  • Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg — declared on Jan. 30 and lifted on Feb. 14.
Click to play video: 'What’s behind the uptick in Norovirus in Canada?'
What’s behind the uptick in Norovirus in Canada?
Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

This month and in March the GoVaxx bus will be visiting Northumberland and Haliburton counties offering first, second, third or fourth doses. Walk-ins are welcome or people can book an appointment.

In Northumberland County, the bus will make stops from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 3 at Northumberland Mall in Cobourg.

In Haliburton County, the bus stops from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Haliburton Welcome Centre in Haliburton.

Advertisement
COVID-19COVIDKawartha LakesCobourglindsayNorthumberland CountyPort HopeHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitHKPRHaliburtonRoss Memorial Hospital
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers