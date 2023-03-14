Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police seize ‘significant’ amount of drugs and money during traffic stop

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 2:34 pm
The arresting officers, through the course of their investigation, located and seized a significant quantity of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and prescription medication that was destined to be trafficked on our streets. View image in full screen
The arresting officers, through the course of their investigation, located and seized a significant quantity of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and prescription medication that was destined to be trafficked on our streets. Supplied by Barrie Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Barrie police say a traffic stop due to expired licence plate stickers led to officers seizing a significant amount of cash and drugs.

On Monday around 9:50 p.m., Barrie police say they saw a pickup truck leaving a motel on Donald Street in the city of Barrie and travelling southbound onto Anne Street. Its licence plate stickers had expired.

Police followed the truck into a nearby gas station and conducted a traffic stop.

As they were speaking with the driver, officers reported a strong odour of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle and entered into a drug investigation.

The driver and a passenger were arrested, and police say they found each person was in possession of a fully loaded firearm, drugs, prescription medication and Canadian currency.

The arresting officers say they found a significant quantity of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and prescription medication.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Car crashes into home, leaving significant damage, Barrie police say

Peter Leon, corporate communications co-ordinator with Barrie, said the cash found was in excess of $10,000, and drugs were valued in the thousands.

“This will put a dent in the drug trafficking that has been taking place, for sure. It’s a significant seizure and when you have a combination of drugs and pharmaceutical medication that’s being trafficked, obviously, you’re reaching a very widespread clientele,” Leon said.

Trending Now

“It was significant enough that these individuals had been doing business — and I use that term very loosely — doing business for, for a period of time.”

Weapons also seized, in addition to the firearms, included a set of brass knuckles, police say.

An 18-year-old man from Barrie and a 24-year-old man from Innisfil were transported to Barrie Police Headquarters, where they were charged with a combined total of 32 criminal and drug-related charges.

The two are scheduled to appear later Tuesday for a video bail hearing at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie.

More on Crime
DrugsDrug TraffickingGunsBarrie PoliceBarrie CrimeBarrie OntarioBarrie drugsBarrie gunsdrug sales
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers