Barrie police seize ‘significant’ amount of drugs and money during traffic stop

Barrie police say a traffic stop due to expired licence plate stickers led to officers seizing a significant amount of cash and drugs.

On Monday around 9:50 p.m., Barrie police say they saw a pickup truck leaving a motel on Donald Street in the city of Barrie and travelling southbound onto Anne Street. Its licence plate stickers had expired.

Police followed the truck into a nearby gas station and conducted a traffic stop.

As they were speaking with the driver, officers reported a strong odour of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle and entered into a drug investigation.

The driver and a passenger were arrested, and police say they found each person was in possession of a fully loaded firearm, drugs, prescription medication and Canadian currency.

The arresting officers say they found a significant quantity of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and prescription medication.

Peter Leon, corporate communications co-ordinator with Barrie, said the cash found was in excess of $10,000, and drugs were valued in the thousands.

“This will put a dent in the drug trafficking that has been taking place, for sure. It’s a significant seizure and when you have a combination of drugs and pharmaceutical medication that’s being trafficked, obviously, you’re reaching a very widespread clientele,” Leon said.

“It was significant enough that these individuals had been doing business — and I use that term very loosely — doing business for, for a period of time.”

Weapons also seized, in addition to the firearms, included a set of brass knuckles, police say.

An 18-year-old man from Barrie and a 24-year-old man from Innisfil were transported to Barrie Police Headquarters, where they were charged with a combined total of 32 criminal and drug-related charges.

The two are scheduled to appear later Tuesday for a video bail hearing at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie.