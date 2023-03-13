Driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after vehicle hit by truck tire on Highway 400

Send this page to someone via email

A man is “lucky to be alive” after his vehicle was hit by a tire that came off of a truck on Highway 400 Monday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it happened in the area of Highways 400 and 88, which is in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

A wheel separation occurred involving a commercial truck that was heading northbound and one of the wheels bounced into a southbound lane, smashing into a southbound vehicle, police said.

An image posted online by the OPP shows severe damage to the front of the vehicle, particularly where the driver was sitting.

However, he was reported to have suffered non-critical injuries. Schmidt said he was being treated in hospital and would be released.

Schmidt said he spoke to the investigator looking into the incident, who was “amazed” that the driver was going to be OK.

“This man is really lucky to be alive because a tractor trailer wheel bouncing into your occupant compartment like that could have easily resulted in fatal injuries,” Schmidt said.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

While the cause of the wheel separation is still being investigated, Schmidt had advice for drivers to help prevent incidents like this.

“I don’t know if this is as a result of a recent tire tire change, but obviously as a commercial driver, you’re required to do your daily inspections and make sure your vehicles are running properly,” he said.

“And anyone needs to be aware of their vehicle’s safety and their equipment. And if you are doing any work around your wheels that requires it to be removed and then reinstalled, pay particular attention immediately after that to ensure that they have been installed properly. It’s always a best practice to go back and double check those wheel fastens.”

Schmidt said the investigation is ongoing and he expects charges to be laid.

Wheel separation from a commercial vehicle traveling #Hwy400/88 northbound. One of the wheels bounced into the southbound lanes and struck a southbound vehicle. The male driver was transported to hospital with non critical injuries. #AuroraOPP investigating. pic.twitter.com/rUV3LiHIxm — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 13, 2023