Toronto police to modify deployment of officers on TTC

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police says it will be modifying its approach to deploying officers along the city’s transit system.

The force said beginning in January, it temporarily increased its patrols in the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) “in response to concerns of customers and transit employees who said they were feeling unsafe in the wake of some high-profile incidents.”

“TPS, in collaboration with the TTC, announced a temporary, scalable deployment of additional officers, staffed by callback shifts. The objective was to support the TTC in partnership with the City of Toronto and its agencies, including SafeTO,” police said in a news release.

Read more: Critics call for transparency a month after police boost presence on Toronto transit

According to police, officers provided more than 220 referrals for people needing help accessing assistance including shelter, food or mental health services.

Story continues below advertisement

The force said officers also made more than 314 arrests, including an arrest and firearm seizure at Toronto’s Pioneer Village Subway Station.

Another person was arrested after an unprovoked attack on a Spadina streetcar, police said.

2:21 TTC sees sharp spike in reported crime in 2022, ends year with uptick in December

According to police, officers will now return to “primarily deploying on-duty officers in the transit system and incorporating those proactive patrols within regular operational work.”

The force said it will “continue to assess public safety needs on an ongoing basis,” adding that additional support with police callback shifts will resume if deemed necessary.

“Deployment of police officers remains intelligence-led and the number of officers in the system will vary based on time of day, occurrences and issues identified by the TTC and TPS divisions,” police said. “Additionally, TPS continues to respond to all calls for service and provide emergency response.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police Chief Myrom Demkiw said officers will be “visible in the transit system and officers will continue to patrol the TTC and respond to emergencies and calls for service.”

“Police officers will patrol during the periods that typically generate the most calls for service, where there is a high volume of ridership with times and locations fluctuating based on our intelligence, including the number of calls for police service and information provided by the TTC,” Demkiw said in a statement.

He said the force will remain “flexible” to respond to concerns from the public and will “continuously assess the public safety needs, along with TTC and the City of Toronto.”

2:29 TTC announces forecasted changes to service in 2023 budget

Police said the TTC has also added resources to the system over the past month including adding 50 temporary security guards, adding community safety ambassadors and Street to Homes outreach workers.

Story continues below advertisement

TTC CEO Rick Leary said the partnership with police is “essential to addressing the complex safety and security challenges the TTC has been facing recently.”

Read more: Toronto to provide additional TTC safety measures after series of violent attacks

Leary said the TTC has also been deploying more staff supervisors, additional special constables, contracted street outreach workers and specially trained security guards “as part of this coordinated, strategic approach to safety and security.”

Police said the force will collaborate with the TTC and the city to “continue to assess the situation while providing support when needed and in response to calls as part of a larger overall approach to addressing safety issues on the TTC.”