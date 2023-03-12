Winnipeg’s Girls HockeyFest 2023 helps young players up their game

Send this page to someone via email

The Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest 2023 was held in Winnipeg on Sunday. The free event gave young women the opportunity to learn from some of Canada’s top hockey players.

“I think that’s important for parents that are maybe looking to put their daughter in for the very first time to keep the cost down a little bit,” said Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Scotiabank Teammate, two-time Olympic champion, and NHL broadcaster.

The event was held for U7-U11 and U13-U15-aged players. Participants took part in three sessions, including on-ice skills, off-ice training and a PWHPA Session.

Read more: 4 Manitobans get invite to national junior hockey team summer camp

This year the program was open to those who had never played the game before and offered more focused instruction for young women looking to take their game to the next level.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re seeing kids come out for the first time and you know, they’re a little bit nervous,” said Campbell-Pascall.

“They come out and it’s scary and they have a little bit of fear to it and then by the end of the session, they’re smiling and they’ve had the time of their life.”

Campbell-Pascall said the event not only introduces kids to the sport but also parents.

“Watching the parents watch their kids in the stands, for some of them for the very first time, and you can see the smiles on their faces.”

The half-day event has been helping young women and girls get into the game since 2006.