Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

4 Manitobans get invite to national junior hockey team summer camp

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 3:56 pm

Strathclair, Manitoba’s Conor Geekie and Winnipeg Ice team mate Matt Savoie are among the 44 players who have been invited to the national junior team summer camp in advance of the 2023 IIHF world junior championship this coming winter in Halifax and Moncton.

Geekie and Savoie will be joined at the four-day camp, which begins July 23 in Calgary, by goalie Tyler Brennan (Winnipeg) of the WHL’s Prince George Cougars, defencemen Denton Mateychuk (Dominion City) of Moose Jaw and Owen Pickering (St. Adolphe) of Swift Current.

Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nate Danielson (Red Deer) rounds out the group of six players on the roster with ties to Manitoba. Danielson has a late birthdate and won’t be eligible for the NHL entry draft until 2023.

Read more: Trio of top NHL draft prospects on display in Winnipeg-Moose Jaw series

Story continues below advertisement

Geekie, Savoie, Mateychuk and Pickering are all expected to be first-round selections in next month’s draft in Montreal while Brennan is the top-rated prospect among North American goalies.

Trending Stories

Four goalies, 14 defencemen and 26 forwards have been invited to the camp, which will be used to identify candidates for the national junior team selection camp in mid-December.

Hockey Canada has also announced the list of 44 players who will try out for the country’s entry in the  U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which begins late next month in Red Deer.

Read more: Winnipeg Ice select B.C. forward Zach Benson as 1st round WHL Bantam Draft pick

Zach Benson (Chilliwack) of the Winnipeg Ice is among the 26 forwards competing for a berth on that team, while Carlson Bjarnason (Carberry) of the Brandon Wheat Kings will battle three other goalies for the right to wear the Maple Leaf in that event.

Canada’s opening game is set for 8 p.m. CT versus Switzerland. The other six countries competing in the tournament are the United States, Sweden, Finland, Chechia, Slovakia and Germany.

Click to play video: 'Halifax, Moncton preparing for World Juniors' Halifax, Moncton preparing for World Juniors
Halifax, Moncton preparing for World Juniors – May 13, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagHalifax tagManitoba tagMoncton tagBrandon Wheat Kings tagHockey Canada tagWorld Juniors tagWinnipeg Ice tagConor Geekie tagMatt Savoie tag2023 World Junior Tournament tagNational Junior Team Summer Camp tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers