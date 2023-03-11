Menu

Canada

N.S. Department of Labour investigates workplace death in Dartmouth

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 12:16 pm
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour is investigating the recent death of a worker in Dartmouth.

In a statement, spokesperson Monica MacLean said officers with the department’s safety branch and emergency crews responded to a safety incident at a worksite in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

One employee died and another was injured, MacLean said. They were both employees of Ocean Contractors Ltd.

“We extend our sincere sympathies to everyone who has been impacted by this tragedy and our condolences to the family of the worker who died as a result of this incident,” MacLean said.

Read more: Nova Scotia families call for improvements to workplace safety

“The Department is reaching out to the families to support them during this difficult time and will do so throughout the investigation process.”

Story continues below advertisement

MacLean said two stop-work orders were issued and the workplace investigation is ongoing.

She said the department cannot release further information about the incident or the workers since this is an active investigation.

Ocean Contractors could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

