Entertainment

Oscars 2023 winners list: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 11 nominations

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 7:45 pm
An Oscars statue in front of a red curtain. View image in full screen
Oscars statues line the red carpet as preparations are made ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, in Hollywood, California, on March 10, 2023. Getty Images
Hollywood’s biggest stars have descended upon Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for the 95th Academy Awards, but there’s one question on everyone’s mind: Who will walk away with the film industry’s most acclaimed prize?

It’s the year of the comeback at the Oscars, as everyone seems to have their eyes on actors like Brendan Fraser (nominated for Best Actor for The Whale) and Ke Huy Quan (nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once) — both of whom have been lionized for their returns to massive, mainstream moviemaking.

Though Everything Everywhere All at Once topped this year’s nominations with 11 honours, there’s tough competition for Best Picture, with the mind-bending drama taking on Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and the Colin Farrell-led Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin. 

Read more: Oscars 2023 red carpet: The best and boldest fashion of the night

Two-time host Jimmy Kimmel will also be returning to lead the broadcast for a third time — and is bound to crack a few jokes about last year’s “slap heard around the world.”

During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, comedian Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith after he made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from the skin condition alopecia. Smith shouted for Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f–-ing mouth!”

Click to play video: 'Moment: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on-stage after Oscars joke about wife’s hairstyle'
Moment: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on-stage after Oscars joke about wife’s hairstyle

Smith will not be in attendance at this year’s Oscars, as he has been banned for 10 years.

Actors Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, Halle Bailey and Antonio Banderas are among the presenters slated to hand off the gilded statues to 2023’s Oscar recipients.

There are a handful of Canadians up for the prestigious award this year, including Sarah Polley, who is nominated for Best Screenplay for Women Talking and the animated movie Turning Red, which takes place in Toronto, Ont.

Find a complete list of the winners and nominees in the major categories below, updated LIVE as the ceremony goes on.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

More on Entertainment

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directing

Todd Field, Tár
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Read more: Toronto director of Oscar-nominated doc ‘Navalny’ on the sheer urgency of his film

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature Film

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Belgium, Close
Poland, EO
Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Music (Original Song)

Applause from Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Documentary Feature

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

Read more: Arnold Schwarzenegger says there’s ‘still hope’ for ‘loser’ antisemites

Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

OscarsAcademy AwardsJimmy Kimmelbrendan fraserColin Farrell2023 Academy AwardsKe Huy Quanoscars best pictureEverything Everywhere All At Onceoscars winners2023 Academy Awards winners2023 Oscars2023 Oscars winners95th Academy Awards95th OscarsOscars best movieOscars winner list
