Oscars 2023 winners list: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 11 nominations

Hollywood’s biggest stars have descended upon Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for the 95th Academy Awards, but there’s one question on everyone’s mind: Who will walk away with the film industry’s most acclaimed prize?
It’s the year of the comeback at the Oscars, as everyone seems to have their eyes on actors like Brendan Fraser (nominated for Best Actor for The Whale) and Ke Huy Quan (nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once) — both of whom have been lionized for their returns to massive, mainstream moviemaking.
Though Everything Everywhere All at Once topped this year’s nominations with 11 honours, there’s tough competition for Best Picture, with the mind-bending drama taking on Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and the Colin Farrell-led Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin.
Two-time host Jimmy Kimmel will also be returning to lead the broadcast for a third time — and is bound to crack a few jokes about last year’s “slap heard around the world.”
During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, comedian Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith after he made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from the skin condition alopecia. Smith shouted for Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f–-ing mouth!”
Smith will not be in attendance at this year’s Oscars, as he has been banned for 10 years.
Actors Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, Halle Bailey and Antonio Banderas are among the presenters slated to hand off the gilded statues to 2023’s Oscar recipients.
There are a handful of Canadians up for the prestigious award this year, including Sarah Polley, who is nominated for Best Screenplay for Women Talking and the animated movie Turning Red, which takes place in Toronto, Ont.
Find a complete list of the winners and nominees in the major categories below, updated LIVE as the ceremony goes on.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Directing
Todd Field, Tár
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
International Feature Film
Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Belgium, Close
Poland, EO
Ireland, The Quiet Girl
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Live-Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Music (Original Song)
Applause from Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
