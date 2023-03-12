Oscars 2023 winners list: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 11 nominations

Send this page to someone via email

Hollywood’s biggest stars have descended upon Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for the 95th Academy Awards, but there’s one question on everyone’s mind: Who will walk away with the film industry’s most acclaimed prize?

It’s the year of the comeback at the Oscars, as everyone seems to have their eyes on actors like Brendan Fraser (nominated for Best Actor for The Whale) and Ke Huy Quan (nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once) — both of whom have been lionized for their returns to massive, mainstream moviemaking.

Though Everything Everywhere All at Once topped this year’s nominations with 11 honours, there’s tough competition for Best Picture, with the mind-bending drama taking on Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and the Colin Farrell-led Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin.

Two-time host Jimmy Kimmel will also be returning to lead the broadcast for a third time — and is bound to crack a few jokes about last year’s “slap heard around the world.”

During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, comedian Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith after he made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from the skin condition alopecia. Smith shouted for Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f–-ing mouth!”

Smith will not be in attendance at this year’s Oscars, as he has been banned for 10 years.

Actors Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, Halle Bailey and Antonio Banderas are among the presenters slated to hand off the gilded statues to 2023’s Oscar recipients.

There are a handful of Canadians up for the prestigious award this year, including Sarah Polley, who is nominated for Best Screenplay for Women Talking and the animated movie Turning Red, which takes place in Toronto, Ont.

Find a complete list of the winners and nominees in the major categories below, updated LIVE as the ceremony goes on.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directing

Todd Field, Tár

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature Film

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Belgium, Close

Poland, EO

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Music (Original Song)

Applause from Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick