‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies after colon cancer battle

Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

A statement posted to the actor’s social media by his family said Boseman had been battling the disease since 2016, when he was diagnosed with stage three. It later developed to stage four, they said.

Boseman never publicly discussed his diagnosis.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much,” the family’s statement reads.

Boseman died at home with his wife and family by his side, they said.

Boseman was previously known for playing baseball legend Jackie Robinson and music pioneer James Brown in the biographical films 42 and Get On Up, respectively, before being cast as Black Panther — the first African American superhero to get his own Marvel film.

The 2018 film became one of Marvel’s biggest successes, grossing over US$1.3 billion, and is the highest grossing film in the MCU series after the four Avengers instalments. The latter two of those films also featured Boseman.

He was slated to appear in a sequel to Black Panther, which is still in development. He was recently seen in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods on Netflix.

The family’s statement says Boseman acted in those films and more “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy” treatments.

Born in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small roles in television before his first star turn in 2013. His striking portrayal of the stoic baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013′s “42” drew attention in Hollywood.

Boseman died on a day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day.

Tributes immediately began pouring in for Boseman on social media.