Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Oscars 2023 red carpet: The best and boldest fashion of the night

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 7:47 pm
Mindy Kaling, Sarah Polley and Cara Delevingne walk the "champagne" carpet at the 95th Academy Awards. View image in full screen
Mindy Kaling, Sarah Polley and Cara Delevingne walk the "champagne" carpet at the 95th Academy Awards. Getty Images
The Oscars might be the biggest night in movies, but it wouldn’t be half as exciting without the fashion.

Stars are working the red carpet (which, for the first time in 62 years, is actually a champagne colour) outside of Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

And judging from the arrivals, celebrities aren’t playing it safe with their style. Plenty of stars are leaning into maximalist themes, with lots of excess fabric, bold prints and bright pops of colour.

Read more: Oscars 2023 winners list: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 11 nominations

This evening’s star-studded ceremony is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who’s joked that the red carpet’s change in colour might be a pre-emptive move to keep things civil.

“People have been asking if there’s going to be any trouble this year. I certainly hope not,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, referencing the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. “But if there is, I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.”

Enjoy all of the best champagne carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars, below.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Read more: 2023 Oscar nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ leads with 11

Allison Williams

Allison Williams attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

John Cho

John Cho attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr. attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

James Hong

James Hong at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Hong Chau

Hong Chau attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

Lauren Ridloff

Lauren Ridloff attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Tems

Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Austin Butler

Austin Butler at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California View image in full screen
exie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Idris Elba

Idris Elba attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
