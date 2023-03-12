Oscars 2023 red carpet: The best and boldest fashion of the night

The Oscars might be the biggest night in movies, but it wouldn’t be half as exciting without the fashion.
Stars are working the red carpet (which, for the first time in 62 years, is actually a champagne colour) outside of Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.
And judging from the arrivals, celebrities aren’t playing it safe with their style. Plenty of stars are leaning into maximalist themes, with lots of excess fabric, bold prints and bright pops of colour.
This evening’s star-studded ceremony is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who’s joked that the red carpet’s change in colour might be a pre-emptive move to keep things civil.
“People have been asking if there’s going to be any trouble this year. I certainly hope not,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, referencing the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. “But if there is, I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.”
Enjoy all of the best champagne carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars, below.
