2023 Oscar nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ leads with 11

Send this page to someone via email

There’s going to be stiff competition at the Oscars this year.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were revealed Tuesday morning by actors Riz Ahmed, who won an Oscar in 2020 for The Long Goodbye, and Allison Williams, star of the 2023 hit film M3GAN. The nominees for all 23 categories were revealed during the livestream.

Among the leading nominees is mind-bending movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which topped this year’s nominations with 11. The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front followed closely behind with nine nods each.

A number of fan favourites were nominated, including the current comeback king Brendan Fraser in The Whale and Austin Butler in the title role for Elvis.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year’s Oscars ceremony left a lasting impact on audiences after Will Smith took the stage to slap Chris Rock for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. By the end of the night, Smith delivered a teary acceptance speech while accepting the Best Actor win for his performance in King Richard. He was later banned from attending the award show for the next 10 years.

This year, Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards for the third time in Los Angeles on March 12. The comedian previously hosted in 2017 and 2018.

Find the complete list of the 2023 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below.

—

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Story continues below advertisement

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directing

Todd Field, Tár

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Story continues below advertisement

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature Film

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Belgium, Close

Poland, EO

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Music (Original Song)

Applause from Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Story continues below advertisement

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

—

Story continues below advertisement

The 95th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12.