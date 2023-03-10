SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Russian steel, aluminum imports now banned in Canada as part of sanctions regime

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2023 1:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Freeland reiterates urgency of stopping Russia as IMF and World Bank meetings conclude'
Freeland reiterates urgency of stopping Russia as IMF and World Bank meetings conclude
WATCH: Freeland reiterates urgency of stopping Russia as IMF and World Bank meetings conclude – Oct 14, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada is banning the import of Russian steel and aluminum as part of its sanctions regime.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says this will help undermine Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Department of Industry says Canada imported $208 million in steel products from Russia in 2021 and $79 million last year.

Read more: Bakhmut battle pinning down Russia’s best units, Ukraine says

Canada also imported $44 million in aluminum from Russia in 2021, followed by $16 million last year.

Trending Now

Russia’s trade with Canada plummeted in the first 10 months after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, with a 78 per cent per cent drop in exports from the same period one year prior.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa’s economic measures already bar the export of everything from forklifts to barbers’ chairs, unless Canadian businesses convince the Liberal cabinet to issue exemptions.

More on Canada
RussiaUkraineUkraine warRussia UkraineUkraine newsUkraine Russiarussia ukraine warRussia NewsRussia warUkraine Russia warRussia Ukraine newsUkraine Russia newsUkraine Russia todayRussia Ukraine today
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers