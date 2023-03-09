Online threat received at another Mississauga high school, Peel District School Board says

Send this page to someone via email

The Peel District School Board said an anonymous threat has been received online against another secondary school in Mississauga.

In a letter to parents, the board said the school was made aware of the threat made to Lincoln Alexander Secondary School.

The board said earlier this month, it was also made aware of online threats made to two other schools: Louise Arbour Secondary School and Chinguacousy Secondary School.

“Both threats indicated the intended use of a weapon at each school named on Friday, March 10, 2023,” the letter read.

The board said it has safety plans in all three schools. Peel Regional Police are currently investigating.

Officers said the force was made aware of the threats on March 2.

Police said the threats indicated that on Friday, someone would attend six Peel Region high schools intending to “shoot them up.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the force said it would have an increased presence at the schools, as well as four schools in the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board.

Threats were also reportedly received at Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School and Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.

“While there is no indication that this threat is directed at schools other than those three named in the specific threats, we are sharing this information with all Peel District School Board families for your information and reference,” the PDSB said in the letter.

The board said “out of an abundance of caution,” a number of enhanced security measures will be put in place on Friday.

According to the board, police will be on-site and there will be additional security monitoring the halls and entrances. there will also be additional administrators and central staff.

Further, the board said hold-and-secure protocols will be utilized and access for each building will be controlled.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” the board said.