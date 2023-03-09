Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Online threat received at another Mississauga high school, Peel District School Board says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 5:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Peel police investigate online threats to schools in Mississauga and Brampton'
Peel police investigate online threats to schools in Mississauga and Brampton
WATCH: Peel police investigate online threats to schools in Mississauga and Brampton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Peel District School Board said an anonymous threat has been received online against another secondary school in Mississauga.

In a letter to parents, the board said the school was made aware of the threat made to Lincoln Alexander Secondary School.

The board said earlier this month, it was also made aware of online threats made to two other schools: Louise Arbour Secondary School and Chinguacousy Secondary School.

“Both threats indicated the intended use of a weapon at each school named on Friday, March 10, 2023,” the letter read.

Read more: Police to enhance presence at 6 schools in Peel Region after threats

The board said it has safety plans in all three schools. Peel Regional Police are currently investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the force was made aware of the threats on March 2.

Police said the threats indicated that on Friday, someone would attend six Peel Region high schools intending to “shoot them up.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the force said it would have an increased presence at the schools, as well as four schools in the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board.

Threats were also reportedly received at Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School and Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.

Click to play video: '‘Shoot them up’: 6 secondary schools in Peel targeted in online threats'
‘Shoot them up’: 6 secondary schools in Peel targeted in online threats

“While there is no indication that this threat is directed at schools other than those three named in the specific threats, we are sharing this information with all Peel District School Board families for your information and reference,” the PDSB said in the letter.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The board said “out of an abundance of caution,” a number of enhanced security measures will be put in place on Friday.

Read more: High school in Etobicoke evacuated after threat made, police say

According to the board, police will be on-site and there will be additional security monitoring the halls and entrances. there will also be additional administrators and central staff.

Further, the board said hold-and-secure protocols will be utilized and access for each building will be controlled.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” the board said.

More on Crime
Crimepeel regional policeMississaugapeel policePRPPeel District School BoardSchool ThreatPeel Region crimecrime peel region
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers