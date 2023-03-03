High school in Etobicoke evacuated after threat made, police say

A high school in Etobicoke, Ont., has been evacuated after a threat was made to the school, police say.
Toronto police said officers were called to Etobicoke Collegiate Institute in the Montgomery Road and Dundas Street West area just after 11 a.m. on Friday.
Police said officers were investigating a threat made to the school.
In a letter to families, the school’s principal Jennifer Kurtz said a bomb threat had been received.
Kurtz said Grade 9 and 10 students had been relocated to the Montgomery Inn, and Grade 11 and 12 students were relocated to Central Arena.
“While there is no information to suggest this is a credible threat, we have no option but take any such threats seriously,” Kurtz said in the letter.
Kurtz encouraged parents and caregivers to pick up their children when possible, saying the school does not “anticipate returning to the school this afternoon.”
“In the meantime, students will continue to be supervised at the relocation sites,” the letter read.
