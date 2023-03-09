Hearing set to hear appeal from Guelph, Ont. police officer over decision to quit or be fired

Send this page to someone via email

A date has been set to hear an appeal from a disgraced Guelph Police Service officer.

Lawyers for Const. Corey McArthur filed an appeal to a decision made by former York Region Deputy Chief Terence Kelly at a disciplinary hearing at the Ontario Civilian Police Commission back in October of 2022.

It called for McArthur, a 21-year veteran of the force, to resign by Nov. 4th or be dismissed.

McArthur pled guilty to a charge of discredible conduct in 2018 for assaulting a 17-year-old who was handcuffed to a hospital bed in September of 2016.

The date to hear the appeal will be June 20.

McArthur’s legal team cites several errors made by Kelly during the course of the hearing including granting the prosecution to reopen the case.

They are asking that McArthur be reinstated and will accept a demotion to the return to work, with monitoring and support conditions.

McArthur continues to be employed by Guelph Police Service while the appeal is being heard.