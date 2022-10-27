Disciplinary hearing rules Guelph police officer must resign or be dismissed

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph police officer who pled guilty for his involvement in a 2016 incident will no longer remain on the force.

Retired York Regional Police Deputy Chief Terence Kelly handed down his decision on Wednesday in the professional conduct hearing of Const. Corey McArthur.

McArthur, a 21-year veteran of the Guelph Police Service, was facing disciplinary action for assaulting a teenager who was handcuffed to a hospital bed at Guelph General Hospital in September of 2016.

He pled guilty to one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act.

In a statement, Kelly said Const. McArthur is required to resign from the Guelph Police Service within 7 days or be dismissed.

McArthur also pled guilty to assault in a 2018 criminal trial.

McArthur had been placed on administrative duty since December of 2016 after a video surfaced showing McArthur using his elbow to hit the 17-year-old who had been taken into custody under the Mental Health Act.

Guelph Police Service issued a statement saying they will not be making any further comments on the matter.

— With files from Matt Carty and the Canadian Press